OLIVET, Mich. (WLNS) — Two highway ramps in Olivet are closing for construction today.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the Ainger Road ramp to southbound I-69 and the southbound I-69 ramp to M-78 will be closed.
The estimated end date for construction is Friday, July 28.
Crews will rebuild the ramps as part of MDOT’s three-year, $210 million project to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte and I-94 in Marshall.
The construction project is funding by the Rebuilding Michigan program, which aims to rebuild the state’s highways and bridges that carry the most traffic.