The estimated end date for construction is July 28.

OLIVET, Mich. (WLNS) — Two highway ramps in Olivet are closing for construction today.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the Ainger Road ramp to southbound I-69 and the southbound I-69 ramp to M-78 will be closed.

The estimated end date for construction is Friday, July 28.

Crews will rebuild the ramps as part of MDOT’s three-year, $210 million project to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte and I-94 in Marshall.

The construction project is funding by the Rebuilding Michigan program, which aims to rebuild the state’s highways and bridges that carry the most traffic.