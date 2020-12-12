Airbag safety bill clears the state legislature

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan legislature has cleared a bill that would make it a crime to install or sell faulty safety equipment in vehicles.

That bill previously cleared the State House and was unanimously approved by the State Senate on Thursday.

If it is signed into law, that legislation would make it a crime to install or sell counterfeit or non-functional airbag systems in Michigan. It would also be a crime to knowingly sell a vehicle that has such a faulty airbag system installed. Doing so could result in a 4-year prison sentence.

This comes just two weeks after General Motors recalled millions of vehicles that were sold with faulty Takata airbags.

