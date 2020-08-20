Airbnb announces global ban on parties at listings

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — If you were thinking about hosting a gathering or large party at an Airbnb, you’ll have to reschedule some plans.

Today, Airbnb announced a ban on all parties and events at its istings across the entire globe.

The vacation rental online marketplace said it’s enforcing a 16-person occupancy limit at all listings, primarily to larger venues, starting Friday, August 21.

The 16-person cap will apply to all future bookings on Airbnb and applies indefinitely until further notice.

So, where does that leave people planning a special celebration like weddings?

The company said it is currently looking into a potential exception process for specialty and traditional hospitality venues, which include boutique hotels.

Airbnb said guests will be informed of Airbnb’s party rules and could be cited by the company for violating its policy.

