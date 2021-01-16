Airbnb reviewing Lansing reservations, possibly canceling some ahead of Sunday’s planned demonstrations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Airbnb says they are reviewing reservations and possibly canceling some ahead of the planned demonstrations at the Michigan Capitol on Sunday.

The company released the following statement:

“Due to increased law enforcement and safety concerns, we are reviewing recently booked reservations in Lansing set to take place during Inauguration week. If we confirm that guests are associated with a violent hate group or otherwise not allowed on our platform for violating certain community policies prohibiting violence or engaging in criminal activity, we will cancel those reservations and ban them from Airbnb. We are in contact with Governor Whitmer’s team, Mayor Schor and Chief Daryl Green about this plan, and if appropriate, we may bring information to the attention of local law enforcement.

This is complementary to our ongoing efforts to keep our hosts, guests and communities safe by working to identify individuals who may present a risk of violence such as members of violent hate group members and others publicly confirmed to have been responsible for the violent criminal activity in the U.S. Capitol Building.”

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor also released a statement on the matter:

“I appreciate Airbnb’s partnership in helping to keep the City of Lansing safe amid expected demonstrations at the Capitol Building leading up to Inauguration Day. Their work could help deter visitors who are planning to come to Lansing with ill intentions. Airbnb has always been a fantastic partner with the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and this effort continues to demonstrate their civic mindedness and high standards of quality.”

Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green said the following:

“The Lansing Police Department is appreciative for the assistance Airbnb is offering to help with potential future criminal investigations related to hate crimes here in Lansing.”