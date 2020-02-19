Airline passengers put up with more and longer flight delays

FILE – In this May 17, 2019 file photo, Air France planes are parked on the tarmac at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, in Roissy, near Paris. The French government will implement an “ecotax” on plane tickets for flights departing from France from next year, the government said Tuesday July 9, 2019. The tax is expected to raise over 180 million euros ($200 million) from 2020 to invest in eco-friendly transport infrastructure, including rail. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Airline passengers were slightly more likely to endure a flight delay last year, and there were more long tarmac delays.

That’s according to a report released Wednesday by the U.S. Transportation Department. Travelers seem to be taking it all in stride, however.

The rate of complaints remained nearly unchanged from 2018. Hawaiian Airlines was the most punctual airline last year, with an on-time rating of 87.7%. Delta Air Lines was second.

Frontier Airlines finished last, with just 73.1% of its flights arriving on time. The government says 302 domestic flights were stuck on the ground for three hours or longer, up 50% over 2018.