LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Avelo Airlines is now offering special $49 nonstop flights from Capitol Region International Airport to Orlando, Florida.

The inaugural flight will take off at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Beforehand, a ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. with several inaugural flight activities including the water salute and a ribbon cutting.

Capital Region International Airport executives, local dignitaries, business and civic leaders, and Avelo Airlines executives will attend the ceremony to commemorate the beginning of the new nonstop air service.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, CRAA President, and CEO Nicole Noll-Williams will lead a delegation of local dignitaries on the inaugural flight.

“Lansing is proud to help launch Avelo Airlines new service with non-stop flights to and from Orlando. This starts an exciting new chapter and partnership for our airport and the City of Lansing. By providing affordable non-stop flights, people from all over the region now have access to incredible family vacations. Lansing continues to grow, and I am excited to see where Avelo Airlines is going to take us next.” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor

Avelo will also begin flying to Orlando Wednesday from the Kalamazoo / Battle Creek International Airport.

