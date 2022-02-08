LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After 74 years in the business of Alro Steel, founder and CEO Al Glick passed away at the age of 95.

Alro Steel made the announcement via their website.

“There are many things Al will be remembered for, most notably his unmatched love for his family and the University of Michigan. He will be remembered for the company he has built, his passion for customer service, and the belief that teamwork is the key to the ongoing success of our company. Al leaves behind a vibrant company with a culture built on teamwork, integrity, honesty, and loyalty.,” said a state meant form Glick’s company.

Al had been leading Alro Steel since June 1, 1948.

Glick has a past in the sports industry, having founded his own sports newspaper in the eighth grade, later working as a sportswriter for the Jackson Citizen Patriot during his high school and college years.

Alro employs 3,000 people and provides metals, industrial supplies, and plastics to more than 50,000 customers, operating out of 70 locations in 13 states.

Glick was a big fan of the University of Michigan- especially the football program.

Glick and his family helped fund the Al Glick Field House (2009), C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital Coach Carr Pediatric Cancer Unit (2011), and the Chad Carr Pediatric Brain Tumor Center (2016).

Glick never stopped working and was often asked about the idea of retiring.

“I’ve slowed down to working part-time. I only work 12 hours a day,” said Al, when asked about retiring from the company. “June 1, 2048, would be our 100th anniversary and I’m thinking that’s a good time to retire. Being here, getting up each day to work with our team just makes me happy. Why walk away when you still love what you do?