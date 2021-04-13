Albion College launches integrated well-being program with expanded mental health resources

Albion, Mich. (WLNS)— Albion College announced launching their new Integrated Well-being Program that focuses on expanding free access to wellness services, building a campus that supports mental, and physical well-being.

“Historically, anxiety, depression and academic pressure have been common presenting problems on every college campus. We know the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated those factors,” Albion College President Dr. Mathew Johnson said. “We need to invest boldly this year in our people, our campus and our community. We need to create the best, and healthiest, college community in the nation: a college community where every student feels that they belong, and that they have the tools they need to thrive. We’re doing everything in our power to be a part of the solution, and that means making health and wellness resources more accessible and inclusive for our students.”

According to a new study from the National Academy of Sciences found that 61 percent of college students surveyed were at risk for clinical depression.

Albion College will expand free access to wellness services which includes 24/7 mental health telecare at school or at home through their telehealth website, and counseling services offered on their campus. Students will also have access to Albion Alumni mentors who are trained to support sustained and deep relationships. Meanwhile, their wellness services include expanded financial advising, nutrition counseling, academic coaching, accessibility services, academic and emotional peer mentoring to support students, and a new campus ministry approach to provide spiritual support for students from all faiths or none.

For more information regarding Albion’s new Integrated Well-being Program, visit Office of Well-Being | Albion College.