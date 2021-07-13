Albion College receives $2.25 million donation from alumni

ALBION, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Albion College President Dr. Matthew Johnson announced a $2.25 million gift from alumni Michael and Judy Harrington, ’85 ’86.

As Albion expands and as new employees are hired, we are in need of transitional housing for young professionals and to continue to incentivize those professionals to buy, build or renovate their new home in the neighborhood. This allows staff and faculty to invest in the local Albion community and build their home in the City, creating a deeper sense of community and belonging for faculty, staff and our 1,500 students who live and learn on campus.” Dr. Matthew Johnson, Albion College President

In addition to supporting the new Albion College Family and Supporters Council, as well as providing technology improvements, the Harringtons gift will go towards a variety of programs and initiatives:

Body and Soul Center

The Washington Gardner Center will be turned into the Body and Soul Center, “a new hub of creativity and wellness for the College and the local community”, according to a release from Albion College.

Harrington Neighborhood Incentive Program

Established in 2016, the Harrington Neighborhood Incentive Program aims to reinvigorate Albion neighborhoods and enhance economic development. A portion of the donation will help to strengthen the program and expand access to all college faculty and staff.

School for Public Purpose and Professional Advancement

The School for Public Purpose and Professional Advancement is a new combination of experiential and professional education both “current and future institutes and centers bring the liberal arts to life”.

Office of Belonging

The investment will also go towards training efforts and building capacity in the Office of Belonging over the next three years. The office was founded in the Fall of 2020; enforcing institutional accountability for diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.

Michael Harrington serves as the Albion College Board of Trustees Chair, and is anticipates years of positive transformation,

“Albion prepares students to become leaders and changemakers by rooting our model of education in three core pillars: purpose, belonging and action. By holistically supporting Albion’s bold new initiatives that reflect these values, we hope this investment will transform the Albion of today and pave the way for decades of innovation to come.”