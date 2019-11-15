ALERT: Scam callers claiming to be from Sheriff’s office

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is alerting people of scam callers.

The office has recently received several complaints where the caller claims to be the Sheriff or Deputy Shattuck from the Sheriff’s Office.

The caller is claiming either a violation of the law or the arrest of a loved one. The caller is requesting money and/or giftcards to solve the issue. In past instances, people have lost several thousand dollars to this scam.

The Sheriff’s Office will never call demanding money in any form of payment. If this happens to you, hang up the phone immediately without confirming any information, and contact the agency in which they claim to be calling from to verify what you have been told. Always use a directory for the agency’s phone number if you don’t know it, not the number the caller may provide you.

Do not give money to people you don’t know over the phone or computer.