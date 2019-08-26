UPDATE: Search is on for suspect in Clinton County

UPDATE: The search continues for a man who ran away from police near St. Johns during a traffic stop this morning. According to police, the search is now focusing on the north end of St. Johns. Police tell 6 News that the man is on foot and has run through several businesses in the area in an effort to elude searchers.

Police are recommending that people in the search area lock their doors until the man is captured.

ORIGINAL STORY: Officials in Clinton County are warning people in Clinton County to be on the lookout for a wanted man,

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, in his thirties, wearing gray shirt and jeans. He was last seen in the Whittemore/Railroad in St. Johns.

The search began as a Clinton County traffic stop just after 10:00 a.m.

If you see this man, call 911.

