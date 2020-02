Clinton County has sent out an alert to help find a missing boy.

Joey Bowman is 5-years-old. He stands 3 feet, 5 inches tall, has brown hair, and was wearing a maroon shirt.

He was last seen at 415 Normandy Court, which is in the King Arthur’s Court mobile home park. That’s just west of U.S. 127 by State Road.

If you’ve seen him, the alert advises you to call 911.

6 News will publish a picture of the boy once we get one.