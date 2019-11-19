ALERT: Utility scam complaints rise in Michigan

Lansing (WLNS) – The Michigan Public Service Commission has reported its customers have been receiving phone call scams in which callers threaten to shut off utilities if customers don’t pay a ransom.

The scammers are asking for payment in forms of gift cards, bitcoin and others.

The increase in complaints also includes calls where the caller ID is manipulated so that it appears as if the actual utility company is trying to reach the customer. This method of scamming is called caller ID spoofing.

The commission said scammers are primarily targeting seniors along with other vulnerable residential customers and schools.

The MPSC is reminding utility customers to be aware of scams and question any caller who asks for payment.

Utility companies do not call customers with bullying tactics such as demanding money in order to prevent services from being shut off.

Utility companies also do not:

Endorse or require a prepaid debit card, gift card, Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency for payments

Collect payment at customers’ homes or businesses

Or ask for Social Security numbers, bank account or credit card information by phone

The increase in complaints comes as utility companies observe Utility Scam Awareness Week Nov.17 through 23. This week focuses on educating consumers on how to avoid being a victim of utility scams.

In addition, utility companies do not use coercive tactics to try to get into your home. They require employees or contractors to always wear a company identification badge that the employees will be glad to show if asked.

Utility customers who have mistakenly provided bank account information to someone they suspect might have been an impostor should call their bank and local police department. They also may ﬁle a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at www.michigan.gov/ag and the Federal Trade Commission at 877-382-4357.

For information about the MPSC, visit www.Michigan.gov/MPSC, sign up for one of its listservs, or follow the Commission on Twitter. Additional resources for fraud prevention can be found at the website by clicking on the Consumer Information tab.