CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) -Volunteer firefighters resigned en masse at tonight’s meeting of the Charlotte City Council.

The group’s spokesman criticized the board during a call to the public, saying its members have been unsupportive of their department and spread false information about their leaders. He also accused the council of trying to limit their use of trucks and personnel without having a full understanding of why those resources are needed.

When he was finished speaking, all 23 volunteer firefighters dropped their hats and helmets on the floor of the council chamber and walked out.

Mayor Michael Armitage refuted those claims, saying the council does support the fire department and has a right to question how city resources are being used.

He also reassured the public that fire protection for the city will continue.

The city has a permanent full-time fire department that was not included in the resignation of the volunteer firefighters.

The city also has mutual aid agreements with nearby fire departments, which can be called in to help during an emergency.