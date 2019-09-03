ALL CLEAR – Ionia High School to open Wednesday after bomb threat

Michigan
After an extensive search today of the Ionia High School found no evidence of a bomb, classes will resume on the regular schedule Wednesday.

Ionia Public Schools superintendent Ron Wilson says the Michigan State Police got an anonymous tip that a bomb had been planted in a locker and is set to detonate at 10:15 Tuesday morning.

That led to the cancellation of classes at the high school today.

Michigan State Police bomb-sniffing dogs searched through the building today.

The K-9 units had been delayed one day because they were working the annual Mackinac Bridge walk.

