EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Wednesday, officials with the MSU Broad Art Museum, the MSU Department of Art, Art History and Design, and the City of East Lansing will host an all-day drawing marathon.

The annual event is now a decade strong, with hundreds of artists of all ages expected to participate.

The marathon will kick off at 10 a.m. and stations will be set up along both sides of Grand River Avenue, including the MSU Broad Art Museum, and the 400 and 500-block alleys of downtown East Lansing.

The public is welcome to come out to this free event and supplies will be provided.

The marathon is a day devoted to drawing where community members can have fun and get creative while doing so.

Activities will include drawing from figure models, putting together mural boards, painting, chalk stencils, and other drawing games.

This year several local high schools and colleges will be participating.

The day will begin with people adding their work to blank canvases. The finished product will display a community masterpiece.

“Drawing is one of the first things that we learn to do the first time a pencil or crayon is put in our hand,” said Michelle Word, director of education at MSU Broad Art Museum. “We all have that want to make our mark and so to us, drawing is an opportunity to express ourselves and to do so in a community.”

Registration is required, and to do so click here.