All eyes on East Lansing for rivalry game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There’s lots of moving parts for the upcoming game this Saturday.

“This is a special season for us so there’s a lot on the line,” says MSU student Evan Bartlett.

A lot needs to get done, from cutting the grass to building full out sets.

ESPN’s College Game Day will be live-streaming coverage from Ralph Young Field.

A parking lot away so will FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff.”

Barstool’s college football show will set up at Cedar Village Apartments.

Fans say they know the stakes are high.

“Any one you talk to is so excited. It’s a rivalry game. It’s halloween weekend. A bunch of things are going to be going on. And once we get to the stadium is going to be super fun,” said Spartan Alessa Luecker.

“We love having the attention on us for sure and it’ll be so much fun just having that extra excitement and pressure,” said Alexis Satterfield, an MSU student.

With so much excitement, some students say this whole week feels like a blur.

“It doesn’t even feel like we’re going to classes right now this week with everything going on,” said Jacob Abraham, an MSU student.

Who will take the win is up for debate, but spartan fans are staying hopeful.