WATCH LIVE:All eyes on Michigan, Board of Canvassers to discuss certifying election results

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/AP)– Happening today Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers will meet to decide whether or not they will certify Michigan’s election results.

The board will meet at 1 PM, and make a decision on the results. Should they vote to certify, it would officially hand the state’s 16 electoral votes to President-Elect Joe Biden.

The meeting comes following certification controversy in Wayne County, where the republicans on the county Board of Canvassers originally voted against certifying the results in their county, before eventually backtracking, and moving forward with the procedure.

The state board consists of two republicans and two democrats.

Michigan’s election agency on Friday recommended that the Nov. 3 results be certified.

“As in past elections, some jurisdictions made errors in reporting unofficial results on election night,” the staff memo said. “These errors are all attributable to human error in the operation of tools used to report unofficial results, did not affect the actual tabulation of votes, and were identified and corrected either prior to or during the county canvass.”

Biden defeated Trump by more than 150,000 votes, according to unofficial returns.

On Friday Michigan GOP leader met with President Trump at the White House, following that meeting the pair released statements saying they weren’t aware of any information that would change the results in Michigan.