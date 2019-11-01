All Michigan veterans invited to recognition ceremony in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Michigan officials are offering to repay student loans for medical professionals who treat opioid use disorder.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is hoping to increase availability of high-quality treatment across the state.

“Michigan continues to need more health care providers to treat patients suffering from opioid use disorders,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.

Medical professionals will be eligible for $15,000 to $30,000 in loan repayment if they begin providing medication-assisted treatment or expand the number of patients they currently see.

Additionally, a $5,000 bonus is available if they operate in a county that has no medication-assisted treatment providers.

Michigan will use federal funding to repay the medical education loans. Applications can be filed through November 30th.