All Michigan voters will be mailed absent voter applications for May 5th election

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials will mail absent voter ballot applications to all voters in the May 5th election.



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced today that her office will mail the ballot applications to help ensure both public health and democratic rights are protected.



“Our country has a long history of carrying out elections in times of crisis, and we are fortunate to have the tools to uphold that history today,” said Benson. “Voting by mail protects public health, is highly accessible, and was clearly mandated by Michiganders when they overwhelmingly voted in 2018 to amend our state constitution and afford everyone this right.”



Benson has been working with clerks across the state to see if the election would be postponed to August.



For those that do not postpone, the Bureau of Elections will mail absent voter ballot applications to all voters with postage-paid return envelopes unless those voters have already requested an absent voter ballot.



“We are also working to ensure the health and safety guidelines of our state and federal government are followed in the lead up to and administration of the May 5 election,” said Benson. “This includes working to recruit election workers to serve in all jurisdictions and providing hygiene supplies and explicit guidance on how to process absent-voter ballots and carry out other election duties while observing strict health precautions.”