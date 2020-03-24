All Secretary of State offices will be closed for Stay-at-Home order

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Effective at 12:01 am on March 24th, 2020 individuals may only leave their home or place of residence under very limited circumstances.

The "Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order (EO 2020-21), signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer temporarily stops businesses and services as well as reminds residents to stay in their homes for at least the next three weeks.

Just after 8:00 p.m. on March 23rd the State Emergency Operations Center issued an emergency alert to remind residents to avoid nonessential travel after midnight.

“Protecting the health and safety of Michigan residents and mitigating the spread of COVID-19 is an urgent priority,” said Major Emmitt McGowan, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division. “This is an unprecedented crisis and we must use all resources available, including emergency alerts, to keep residents informed.”

For the latest information, check out Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.