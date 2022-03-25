HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Troopers with the Michigan State Police Jackson Post are still investigating a Somerset Twp. crash that left three people seriously injured.

Police arrived at US-127 near Harper Rd. around 11:55 p.m. Thursday.

Initial investigation revealed that a truck driven by a 30-year-old was traveling north on US-127 when the driver attempted to pass a vehicle. The truck then hit a car head-on that was traveling south on US-127.

The car that was hit had two people inside, a 20-year-old and a 26-year-old from Cement City.

The jaws of life were used to get all three people out of both cars, all were then taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson for medical attention.

Police say that alcohol appears to have played a role in the crash.

The at-fault driver was treated for injuries and then taken to the Hillsdale County Jail for drunk-driving charges.

The two individuals are still in the hospital being treated for serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and 6 News will keep you updated as further details become available.