Alleged kidnapping plot member asking judge for early release

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WLNS) – A man accused of helping organize a plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer is now asking a federal judge to release him from jail, prior to his trial.

45-year old Barry Croft is one of six men facing federal charges to commit kidnapping but has not appeared in Michigan yet.

Currently, Croft remains in a federal prison in Philadelphia. He’s been there for two in a half months and his attorney says, he needs to be brought to Michigan.

According to the U.S. Attorneys’ office, the federal department of corrections has been struggling with Covid-19 outbreaks causing delays in the transfer.

Right now the five other men facing federal charges are being held without bond.