Alma Teenager killed in UP snowmobile crash

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AU TRAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A teenager from Alma, Michigan has died following a weekend snowmobile crash in Alger County.

According to the Alger County Sheriff’s Office, numerous people dialed 911 just after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. First responders were sent to the area of Trail #7 in Au Train Township.

The Alger County Sheriff’s Office, Alger EMS, Rescue “21”, DNR and Guardian Flight all responded to the call.

The Sheriff’s office determined that Thomas Timothy Watson, a 16-year-old failed was not able to steer through a curve and crashed into trees.

Watson was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan