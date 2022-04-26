LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association plans to meet with lawmakers Tuesday, April 26, as part of Michigan Advocacy Day.

Alzheimer`s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the nation and in Michigan. This is what the association is focusing on as they make a push for more services across the state.

At the meeting scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, officials from the group plan to ask lawmakers for a specific unit at the Department of Health and Human Services, asking for it to be dedicated to dementia.

In addition, the association noted how there are currently 43 counties across the state without a neurologist. In return, the group plans to ask lawmakers to give loan forgiveness to neurologists in those counties, as part of the Michigan Essential Provider Program

The Alzheimer’s Association says dementia care in Michigan is also being overlooked by lawmakers and the need for care is greater than ever.

The association added, that there are close to 200,000 people over age 65 living with the disease in Michigan, with almost half a million loved ones providing care for them.

According to the association’s report, the number of people with Alzheimer’s disease in Michigan is set to go up 15% by 2025, adding up to nearly a quarter of a million people in the state living with the disease.

The group hopes this meeting will address and help tackle some of these issues, in order to create more quality care for these individuals.