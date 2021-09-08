Amazon to open 1 million square foot facility in Delta Township in 2022

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Amazon is opening a new fulfillment center in Delta Charter Township that will create more than 500 new, full-time jobs.

Amazon is planning to have the facility open in 2022 and once it’s done it will be more than 1 million square feet.

“We’re excited to expand our investment throughout the state of Michigan with the addition of these new facilities,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment for Amazon. “This expansion not only allows us to better serve our customers across the state, but also enables us to boost the local economy and drive more opportunities for job creation. We’re proud to have created more than 21,000 jobs so far, and look forward to our continued growth in Michigan.”

The new facility will be at the northwest corner of Mt. Hope Hwy. and Creyts Rd. in Delta Township immediately west of Lansing.

The company says all that space will allow their employees to “pick, pack, and ship larger items to customers, such as bulk paper goods, sports equipment, patio furniture, and larger home goods and electronics.”

The new facility is Amazon’s first in the mid-Michigan area.

“We welcome Amazon’s expansion in Delta Township. With an over one million square foot state-of-the-art fulfillment center and over 500 jobs coming to Delta Township this will be good for our region. We also appreciate LEAP (Lansing Economic Area Partnership) who assisted in this effort.” – Ken Fletcher, Delta Township Supervisor.

In addition to the new Delta Township facility, they will add three additional operations facilities that will support customers in metro Detroit and the Grand Rapids area.

Amazon says they have created over 21,000 jobs in Michigan, with 1,500 more expected by the end of 2021.

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership also helped bring the new facility to the area, Fletcher said.

“LEAP, Delta Township and the Lansing region are hitting on all cylinders right now when it comes to economic development,” Trezise said. “We are most grateful to Amazon for selecting us over other competitive sites and we are excited to re-welcome an international leader like Amazon to our growing list of new global, diverse companies. I’d also like to recognize the full leadership of the amazing Delta Township team in putting this project together and allowing LEAP to assist.”