Amber Alert: Lilliana & Zymani Reynolds missing

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for both 3-year-old Lilliana Reynolds and 4-year-old Zymani Reynolds.

Police say both girls are believed to be traveling with 23-year-old Brian James Reynolds and 21-year-old Gavin Austin Anspach.

Reynolds is a black male, and Anspach is a white male.

Both Lilliana & Zymani were taken from the scene of a shooting/double homicide in the City of Lansing.

Officials believe the suspects are driving in a silver or gray colored box-style SUV with unknown registration.

Both men are believed to be armed and dangerous. If you see them, or Lilliana & Zymani Reynolds please call the Lansing Police Department at 517.230.6002 or dial 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar