Amber Alert: Lilliana & Zymani Reynolds missing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for both 3-year-old Lilliana Reynolds and 4-year-old Zymani Reynolds.

Police say both girls are believed to be traveling with 23-year-old Brian James Reynolds and 21-year-old Gavin Austin Anspach.

Reynolds is a black male, and Anspach is a white male.

Both Lilliana & Zymani were taken from the scene of a shooting/double homicide in the City of Lansing.

Officials believe the suspects are driving in a silver or gray colored box-style SUV with unknown registration.

Both men are believed to be armed and dangerous. If you see them, or Lilliana & Zymani Reynolds please call the Lansing Police Department at 517.230.6002 or dial 911.