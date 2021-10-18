American Battery Solutions Inc. to announce a Michigan expansion

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join American Battery Solutions Inc. (ABS) in Lake Orion as they announce an expansion in Michigan today.

The announcement will take place at 10:40 a.m., with a ribbon cutting ceremony to follow.

Governor Whitmer will be joined by Dave Coulter, Oakland County Executive, Subhash Dhar, Chairman and CEO of American Battery Solutions, Dr. John Warner, Chief Customer Officer of American Battery Solutions, Kathryn Snorrason, Managing Director, Office of Future Mobility and Electrification.