American consumption of fish rises slightly to 11-year high

Lansing, Mich. — (WLNS/AP)

Do you enjoy seafood?

If so, you’re one of many Americans who have put this year’s consumption of seafood at its highest point in more than a decade.

That’s according to the Associated Press.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports people in the U.S. averaged 16.1 pounds of seafood in 2018, which is up a tenth of a pound from 2017.

The agency says the increase brought seafood consumption to its highest point since 2007.

The higher consumption of seafood is still well below the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which recommend two 4-ounce servings per week. That adds up to about 26 pounds per year.