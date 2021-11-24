America’s Thanksgiving Parade set for tomorrow in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Michiganders looking to go to a parade this year, but can’t make it to the Big Apple are in luck because downtown Detroit is hosting the next best thing: America’s Thanksgiving Parade®.

High school bands from St. Johns and Brighton will be performing in the celebration.

If you plan on attending, 8:45 a.m., the parade step-off will begin at Woodward Ave. and Kirby St., ending at Woodward Ave. and Congress St.

It’s roughly an hour and a half march down to Celebration Zone, with the Parade ending at Woodward and Congress.

For a map of the parade route, you can click here.

Attendance is free, but all reserved seating spots have been purchased.

If you’re not sure where to watch the parade from, you can watch tomorrow morning from 9 a.m. to noon tomorrow on WLNS TV-6.

At the Parade, you may be able to see some familiar faces and Michigan celebrities, including:

Calvin Johnson, Jr. – Pro Football Hall of Famer known to many as “Megatron,” was a two-time All American wide receiver at Georgia Tech and drafted second overall in the 2007 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions where he spent his entire nine-year career.

Bishop Edgar Vann — Bishop Vann made major contributions to Detroit and communities around the world, Bishop Vann serves in business and civic arenas and faith-based and motivational platforms.

Marla Drutz – Drutz is a longtime WDIV Vice President and General Manager and Detroit business leader. Drutz will be retiring from WDIV later this year.

Other Michigan celebrities include:

Catie DeLoof , a U.S. Olympian and Bronze Medalist in swimming who shined on the world stage in the 2020 Tokyo Games is a Michigan native who attended Grosse Pointe High School and University of Michigan.

Amanda Chidester , another U.S. Olympian and Silver Medalist for the U.S. Softball Team is a force from Allen Park, Michigan and attended University of Michigan.

James Piot , a 2021 U.S. Amateur Champion made Michigan golf history with his win. One of the most talented golfers in the country, he is a two-time golf team captain at Michigan State University from Canton, Michigan.

Katherine Nye , a U.S. Olympian and Gold Medalist in weightlifting at the 2020 Tokyo Games, she is a global powerhouse athlete and Michigan native who attended Oakland University.

Michael Hixon , a U.S. Olympian and Silver Medalist in Diving at the 2016 Rio Games.

Rachel Mac , a singer and superstar who was a finalist on NBC's The Voice Season 20, she is a native of Romeo, Michigan.

The Taylor North Baseball Team , who are champions of the 2021 Little League World Series and this Taylor team of star young athletes is the first Michigan team to win the LLWS since 1959.

, who are champions of the 2021 Little League World Series and this Taylor team of star young athletes is the first Michigan team to win the LLWS since 1959. Disney’s Broadway musical The Lion King will be the opening act of the Parade with a performance of “Circle of Life.”

The Detroit Youth Choir , directed by Anthony White will open with The Lion King.

The Detroit Academy of Arts & Sciences (DAAS) Choir , directed by Angela Kee, this Emmy-winning group of talented students has won the hearts of all Detroiters with their award-winning performances.

, directed by Angela Kee, this Emmy-winning group of talented students has won the hearts of all Detroiters with their award-winning performances. And last, but most definitely not least, Santa Claus will arrive in his hand-crafted sleigh is at the end of this magical parade.

For more information regarding tomorrow’s festivities, click here.