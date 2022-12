LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Temperatures are dropping in Mid-Michigan, and for those who do not have shelter, things are becoming more dangerous.

Staff with the New Hope Community Center hosted an outdoor ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

Dec. 21 is National Homeless Person’s Remembrance Day, honoring those who lost their lives experiencing homelessness.

Those who attended were given the chance to share their personal story, Additionally, attendees lit flying wish papers to remember those who died.