Amtrak: “Communication issue” stops trains in area

UPDATE:

Amtrak said that a communication issue affecting one line in Michigan has been cleared up.

Amtrak said the issue temporarily delayed seven Amtrak trains in and out of Chicago and that the trains have resumed service.

Customers can expect delays as service is restored.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A message sent from the Capital Area Ingham County Alerts system just before noon today sent people scrambling to check on train traffic.

That alert, coupled with stopped trains blocking crossings at Hagadorn/Service Roads in East Lansing and Marsh/Haslett Roads in Meridian Township, touched off a flurry of confirmation calls to local law enforcement and train officials.

They confirmed just after noon that Amtrak a communication issue was behind the stoppage of five trains, impacting service in Michigan.

