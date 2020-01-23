Amtrak ends policy resulting in $25,000 bill for activists

CHICAGO (AP) – Amtrak is getting rid of a pricing policy that resulted in a $25,000 travel bill for a group of activists who use wheelchairs heading to an Illinois conference and rally on disability rights.

The passenger rail agency had told Chicago-based Access Living its policy was to charge extra to reconfigure train cars to accommodate wheelchair users.

Amtrak said Wednesday the policy wasn’t meant to be applied in the case. Amtrak earlier had agreed to accommodate everyone at the regular rate of $16 per person. Access Living spokeswoman Bridget Hayman says members of the group got “royal treatment’’ on their trip Wednesday to Bloomington-Normal, Illinois, from Chicago.