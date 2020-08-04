An election day message from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today joined 19 other attorneys general in opposing a Florida “pay-to-vote” law that creates barriers to voting for formerly incarcerated citizens.

Florida’s Senate Bill 7066 (SB-7066) requires returning citizens to pay all court-ordered financial obligations before they can vote, which disenfranchises citizens long after their release from incarceration.