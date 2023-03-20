JERUSALEM, Israel (WLNS) – Lansing’s own Andy Schor was among other U.S. mayors visiting Israel this week.

The bipartisan group of mayors visited as part of Project Interchange, an educational institute of the American Jewish Committee and The U.S. Conference of Mayors.

The program aims to promote Israeli businesses among U.S. mayors, specifically highlighting the country’s democracy, technology, and innovation.

The delegation will meet with both Jewish and Arab officials while touring high-tech businesses.

Delegates will also visit Ramallah in Palestine to tour other high-tech facilities.

Another Michigan mayor included in the delegation was Bryan Barnett of Rochester Hills.

“This experience in Israel provides American mayors the opportunity to learn about and see in person a dynamic and exciting democracy in a complicated part of the world. The U.S. and Israel have had a special relationship ever since Israel’s founding in 1948 and this trip enables U.S. mayors to better understand that relationship as well as to discuss common challenges and to share best practices,” said USCM CEO & Executive Director Tom Cochran in a statement.