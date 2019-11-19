Ann Arbor, Detroit, East Lansing and Ferndale among most LBGTQ-equality Michigan Cities

FILE- In this June 24, 2018 file photo, revelers carry a Rainbow Flag along Fifth Avenue during the New York City Pride Parade in New York. June 28, 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, which fueled the fire for a global LGBTQ movement. From symposiums to movie screenings, walking tours to art […]

LANSING (WLNS) – Ann Arbor, Detroit, East Lansing and Ferndale were all ranked highest among 11 Michigan cities in LGBTQ equality in a recent Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC) assessment.

All four Michigan cities scored 100 points out of a total 100.

The Municipal Equality Index, the only nationwide assessment of LGBTQ inclusion in municipal law and policy, shows the extent to which cities across the country are supporting LGBTQ people and workers.

The scores come as the HRC Foundation and Equality Federation Institute released its eighth annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) that looked at LGBTQ equality in 506 cities across the U.S., including 11 in Michigan.

“HRC’s MEI serves as a roadmap of the progress made in cities across Michigan toward full equality, but also as a reminder of the work still ahead,” said Erin Knott, Executive Director of Equality Michigan. “Equality Michigan will continue to work with city leaders in communities like Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing and Traverse City to create lasting, positive change for LGBTQ people.”

Since the MEI’sdebut in 2012, the number of cities earning the highest score has increased more eight-fold and today at least 25 million people live in cities that have more comprehensive, transgender-inclusive non-discrimination laws than their state.

Other Michigan cities that were evaluated were given the following scores for LGBTQ equality:

Grand Rapids – 92

Lansing – 86

Traverse City – 84

Kalamazoo – 74

Pleasant Ridge – 55

Warren – 14

Sterling heights – 8

The full report, including detailed scorecards for every city, as well as a searchable database, is available online at www.hrc.org/mei.