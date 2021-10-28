Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids among best places to retire

Beautiful young girl-volunteer and handsome old man are playing chess and smiling

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A survey from U.S. News Real Estate evaluated 150 cities to see if retirement needs and expectations could be met.

Two Mitten state cities made an appearance on the list, Ann Arbor at #9 and Grand Rapids at #28.

According to U.S. News, top criteria for the list include the happiness of local residents, housing affordability, tax rates and health care quality.

Ann Arbor is best known as the home of the University of Michigan. It’s also close to Detroit.

Aside from the university, school system, the job market, the public parks system and low crime rates make Ann Arbor an attractive place to live for locals of all ages.

Grand Rapids is known for its craft brewery scene. According to U.S. News, Grand Rapids has evolved from its 19th-century roots as a hub of furniture production to the modern-day metro area that is attracting college students and young families with its healthy job market, affordable housing and outdoor recreational activities.