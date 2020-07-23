Ann Arbor looks at online schools as state reports nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases

Health officials have reported an increase of 699 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths in the past day.

Six of the deaths were found in a vital records review.

That brings the total to 75,947 confirmed cases and 6,148 deaths tied to COVID-19.

Yesterday there was a total of 75,248 cases and 6,141 deaths.

One of Michigan’s largest school districts will likely start the new year with online instruction only.

The Ann Arbor district will open classrooms to more than 18,000 students only if coronavirus conditions improve.

School board members got an update from the administration Wednesday night. A vote is expected next week.

Board member Rebecca Lazarus doesn’t think the district has any other choice but online instruction at this point.

The Ann Arbor district is rolling out three online options, including one for grades 6-12 that would allow students to complete assignments at their own pace.

Teachers would offer feedback.