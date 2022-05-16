LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Beginning Monday, May 16, you may hear and see helicopters in the sky flying extra-low across the Mid-Michigan area. Officials say there’s no need to be alarmed, it’s all part of a routine power line check by ITC.

Oftentimes, they’ll be flying low to check on power lines to not only ensure power is going into our homes, but also make sure these power lines are safe.

“We have folks, that are experts at identifying equipment that’s worn out, or cracked, or somehow needs repair,” Simon Whitlocke, President of ITC Michigan said.

These helicopter patrol inspections will be happening from Monday until Friday, May 27.

May 16 – 23: Clinton, Genesee, Gratiot, Huron, Ingham, Jackson, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw, and Wayne

May 17 – 27: Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lenawee, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Ottawa, St. Joseph, and Van Buren

The purpose of these inspections is to gather the status of the overhead transmission system, which carries high voltages of power from the power plant, into smaller, local wires that bring electricity into our homes and buildings.

These patrols are a North American Electrical Reliability Corporation requirement for ITC’s vegetation management program.

Crews will be inspecting a number of things, including damaged or worn equipment, fire hazards, overgrown trees, monopoles, steel towers, wood poles, conductors (wires), insulators, and other equipment.



“Our job is to help keep the lights on, make sure that the grid can stand up to extreme weather and other threats, and make sure that folks have energy when they need it,” Whitlocke said.

Officials say, if you happen to see a power line that does need attention, or could be hazardous, to call the ITC customer line at (877)-482-4829.

Crews hope to have the entire state finished by the beginning of June, depending on the weather.