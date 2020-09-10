Annual Bright Walls Festival comes to downtown Jackson

The city of Jackson is getting a fresh new paint job in the way of three new murals. It’s all a part of the annual Bright Walls Festival.

“It has been so awesome to have this little bright spot happening in downtown Jackson. While we weren’t able to pull off our traditional Bright Walls Mural Festival, but it’s been so great to have three artists in who are able to bring some color and joy to our town,” said Media Coordinator for Bright Walls, Leslie McAndrews.

Professional artists like David Rice came all the way from Oregon to take part. This year’s theme is coming together, something rice hopes people see, and feel when they take a walk downtown.

“Hopefully it helps bring people together. There’s a lot that seems to be driving some of us a part, so anything that is bringing us together I think is a positive,” said Mural Artist, David Rice.

Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies says, this festival represents young people taking pride in their city.

“Bright Walls has been one of those tremendous examples of people, groups, and young people in particular coming together around an idea. Raising the funds, and doing all the organizing to make that idea happen and make it a reality,” said Jackson Mayor, Derek Dobies.

Organizers say that while the virus, and the weather are affecting turnout, they believe this festival will have a permanent effect on how people see the city, and the people who call Jackson home.

“The Bright Walls team, and the Jackson Young professionals team love Jackson, and we hope that people both from Jackson, and from outside of Jackson can see Jackson the way that we see it, the vibrancy, the color, the life,” said McAndrews.

Leaders in Jackson say they hope the event can return next year in its original form, and continue to bring new life into old walls .