Annual “Homeless No More” fundraising event will be virtual

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The annual “Homeless No More” fundraising event benefitting homeless veterans, children, and adults in Lansing will get underway on Thursday, virtually.

Organizers say, this year`s event will be streamed online through Holy Cross’s Facebook page, so it’s accessible for more viewers.

“Homeless No More” is the flagship fundraiser event for the New Hope Community Center

It provides programs and services such as overnight and day shelters, a community kitchen, health care services, and housing support.

The fundraiser is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.