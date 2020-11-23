Annual ‘Nite Lights’ show set to return to Michigan International Speedway

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—“It’s a race track turned holiday wonderland as the Brooklyn organization Nite Lites is gearing up at Michigan International Speedway for what they call the largest light show in the state. This year, the owners says they wanted to go even bigger.”

“This will be the biggest we have ever had. We’ve added 50 or sixty more displays this year,” said Nite Lites Owner, John Spink.

Spink has been putting on this display for 25 years now. Each holiday season it’s a long process, with set up starting all the way back in September.

“I have a great crew that works with us and everybody has the same passion that I do, and we just enjoy doing it,” said Spink.

With the passion comes a mission to bring a smile to families faces, something he says, has been missing this year. Spink hopes that despite everything going on in the world that for one-night people can get a much-needed break.

“I hope it makes you feel that some things are going to get back to normal. There is light at the end of the tunnel. We will get through this.”

Here that tunnel of light is literal. They say there are too many bulbs to count, but in the five-mile trip expect to see more than 500 displays. However, because of the virus all indoor activities will have to wait until next year. Spink hopes, a few new additions will help fill the gaps.

“We built nine NASCAR cars that go down through there, and that’s kind of related because you’re at MIS, so that is my favorite this year.”

Nite Lites adds, all tickets must be bought in person, and the gates will open up to the public on Thanksgiving night.

Walton Insurance Group will also be giving away more than 100 free tickets this year in-lieu of not having their annual Christmas walk.