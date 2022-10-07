LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police are looking into an incident where anti-Trump graffiti was sprayed on a driveway and two cars.

The home where the incident happened is on the 2800 block of Lasalle Gardens on the eastside of Lansing.

The homeowners say they think it happened sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The spray paint on the driveway said ‘ANTIFA TARGETING ALL TRUMP NAZI SCUM.’

Meanwhile, the white spray paint on one of the cars said ‘Trump Lost’ and ‘ANTIFA REVENGE.’

The other car had red paint that said ‘PIG’ and white spray paint that said ‘TRUMP NAZI SCUM.’

The minivan which had ‘Trump lost’ sprayed on it has a ‘Q’ on the back, which is often used to represent QAnon, a far-right conspiracy group.

Republican candidate for Michigan governor Tudor Dixon tweeted photos of the incident, calling out supporters of Gov. Whitmer and the governor herself.

“A retired couple in Lansing had their cars and property vandalized by the tolerant people of ANTIFA because the couple supports President Trump,” Dixon said. “Another example of the radical left’s “fight like hell” tactics, courtesy of Gretchen Whitmer.”

Lansing police confirmed they are looking into the incident and asked anyone with information to call 517-483-4600.