Antique explosive found in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A World War I mortar was pulled from the Grand River today.



The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed it was a German Granatenwerfer. Police said it would be safely stored until they could safely detonate it using C-4.



Joseph Alexander said he found the device while magnet fishing and managed to get it out of the water.



After posting a few photos online, people started commenting that it is an explosive and to call the police, according to a report by our sister station WOOD-TV.



After calling, an officer soon arrived and confirmed it was an explosive.



Alexander called it his “first cool find so far” while magnet fishing, which he only took up as a hobby about a month ago.



“I didn’t think anyone would throw a live grenade in the river,” he said. “And for a second there, I was questioning if I was even right.”



He was curious how it ended up in the river. He said the police told him that someone may have brought it back to the U.S., realized it was illegal to have and then got rid of it.

LIVE WW2 era grenade found in the Grand River!!! The police have taken it to have it detonated. Tune in to WoodTV 8 at… Posted by Toothless Outdoors on Tuesday, November 26, 2019