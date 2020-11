FILE – This May 26, 2020, file photo shows an Official Democratic General Primary mail-in ballot and secrecy envelope, for the Pennsylvania primary in Pittsburgh. Amid the global pandemic, more people than ever are expected to bypass their polling place and cast absentee ballots for the first time. Voters marking ballots from home could lead to an increase in the kinds of mistakes that typically would be caught by a scanner or election worker at the polls. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Antrim County announced issues with the counting software, causing results reported this morning to not match up with tabulators.

Ballots will be manually recounted. The re-count may play a major role in Senate race between Democratic Incumbent Senator Gary Peters and Republican Challenger John James.