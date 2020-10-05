AP REPORT: Michigan’s 7-day COVID-19 case average is the highest since April

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, state health officials are reporting a combined 1,407 new cases and 15 deaths due to the novel coronavirus from both Sunday, October 4 and Monday, October 5 state data.

The Associated Press reported via Twitter on Sunday that Michigan’s 7-day case average, 985 is the highest it has been since April 13.

The daily death average of about 11 has remained steady since June, however, after peaking at 157 on April 13, the seven-day positivity rate, a key metric, has risen over the past two weeks from 2.4 percent to 3.1 percent.

On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-192 moving the region back to phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan after seeing a recent surge in coronavirus cases in the Upper Peninsula.

The executive order went into effect Friday, October 9 at 12:01am.

In other Michigan news, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Director Robert Gordon filed a motion with the Michigan Supreme Court requesting that they clarify that their Oct 2 ruling does not take effect until Friday, October 30.

On Friday, the Michigan Supreme Court struck down the statute that has enabled the governor to issue executive orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer’s administration is saying that if the rule were to go into effect immediately, more than 800,000 people in Michigan and their families could lose unemployment benefits.