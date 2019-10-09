AP: Some GM workers “struggling” as strike wears on

John Kirk, right, a 20-year-employee, pickets with co-workers outside the General Motors Fabrication Division, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Parma, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Striking GM workers are in their fourth week without earning a full paycheck of around $1,200 per week before deductions.

Instead, they have to live on $250 per week in union strike pay.

Talks between General Motors and the United Auto Workers union have hit a snag over what the union says is GM’s unwillingness to guarantee new products for U.S. factories.

Union Vice President Terry Dittes says in a letter to members Tuesday that a lack of commitment by GM to UAW-represented factories has weighed heavily on bargainers.

He says any pay gains will be meaningless without job security from new products. Dittes says he told the company that there is no job security when GM sells vehicles in the U.S. that are made in other countries.

The union went on strike against GM on Sept. 16, halting production at U.S. factories. Parts shortages have forced the company to close one plant each in Canada and Mexico.