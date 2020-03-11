AP VoteCast: Michigan voters say health care is top issue

The Official U.S. Government Medicare Handbook for 2020 over pages of a Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General report, are shown, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 in Washington. A government watchdog tells The Associated Press it will launch a nationwide audit that may shed light on how seniors’ personal Medicare information is getting to telemarketers, raising concerns about fraud and waste. An official with the Health and Human Services inspector general’s office says the audit will be announced next week. (AP Photos/Wayne Partlow)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Voters in Michigan’s Democratic primary ranked health care as the most important issue facing the country, well above climate change, the economy, race relations, foreign policy and many other social issues.

That’s according to a wide-ranging AP VoteCast survey of the Democratic primary electorate in Michigan.

VoteCast also found voters in Michigan’s Democratic primary were closely divided over whether they wanted a candidate who would bring fundamental change to Washington or one who would restore the political system to how it was before Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

Close to 9 in 10 said it was very important that a nominee can beat Trump. The Associated Press called Joe Biden the winner in Michigan.