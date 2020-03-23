AP: Whitmer set to issue statewide “Stay at Home” order

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference about COVID-19 in Michigan on March 20, 2020. (Courtesy: Gov. Whitmer’s office)

A government official tells The Associated Press that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce a statewide stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with an exemption for certain workers.

A high-ranking administration official who had direct knowledge of the measure says the order, which will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, will allow “essential” employees necessary to sustain and protect life to continue going to work.

The person was not authorized to speak publicly before the Democratic governor’s scheduled 11 a.m. Monday news conference.

Michigan has more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease called by the virus. Nine deaths have been reported.