Appeal stops release of prisoner who won Supreme Court case

ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) - A Detroit-area man who won a Michigan Supreme Court case over a reduced sentence won't be released while a judge hears from a murder victim's family.



Matthew Makowski had been scheduled to leave prison Tuesday after nearly 30 years. But the release was suspended last week when Pete Puma's relatives filed an appeal.



Makowski was convicted of murder in Puma's death. He arranged for the Dearborn health club co-worker to be robbed, but he insists he didn't know Puma's attacker would have a knife. Makowski wasn't present when Puma was stabbed.



Gov. Jennifer Granholm reduced Makowski's no-parole sentence in 2010 but then changed her mind. The Supreme Court in 2014 said Granholm's switch was illegal.



The parole board this year decided to release him, saying Makowski isn't a threat.